Cowgirls advance to WNIT final 8

University of Wyoming photo

March 30, 2024 — Wyo4New Sports

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team is on to the final eight of the WNIT. Last night in Laramie, the Cowgirls overwhelmed South Dakota 84-52 to continue their post-season. The win improved UW’s season mark to 18-14. South Dakota finished the season with a 21-13 mark.

The Cowgirls will now host Minnesota in the tournament’s quarterfinals. The Gophers defeated North Dakota State, 69-65, Friday night. Minnesota will bring an 18-15 record into the Arena-Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6 p.m., with the tip-off set for 6:30.

Last night, the Cowgirls quickly established their dominance by jumping out to a 24-13 lead. They extended that margin to 18 points, 41-23, by the end of the first half.

“They really competed, and they stuck with what was working, which was going inside,” said Wyoming Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame. ” The Crowd was great tonight; the atmosphere was awesome.” UW officials state the attendance was over 3,300.

Allyson Fertig had a big night for Wyoming. The junior from Glendo, Wyoming, scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks to her night’s work. Four other Cowgirls also scored in double figures, with Marta Savic adding 14 points, McKinely Dickerson 12 points, and Emily Mellema and Malene Pedersen scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.