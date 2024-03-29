Cowgirls and Coyotes square off tonight in WNIT contest

University of Wyoming photo

March 29, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

It’s a WNIT “Super 16” contest tonight in Laramie when the Cowgirls will host South Dakota. Wyoming made it to tonight’s third-round game by defeating the University of Texas San Antonio 80-64 last Sunday afternoon at the Arena Auditorium. South Dakota also played a second-round home contest in defeating Northern Arizona 79-65 on Tuesday night.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.

Wyoming enters this evening’s contest with a 17-14 record, while South Dakota has a 23-12 record.

Two-time First Team All-Summit honoree Grace Larkins leads the Coyotes in scoring (16.6 points per game), rebounding (7.4 per game), as well as assists and steals.

Tonight’s game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2016.