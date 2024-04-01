Cowgirls host Golden Gophers tonight in WNIT quarterfinals

University of Wyoming photo

April 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will be at home tonight, taking on Minnesota in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. Wyoming enters tonight’s game at 18-14 after defeating the University of Texas-San Antonio and South Dakota at home in rounds two and three. Wyoming had an opening-round bye. The Golden Gophers, 18-15, have WNIT wins over Pacific and North Dakota State. Minnesota also received an opening-round bye.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30.

Tonight’s contest will be Minnesota’s first road game of the tournament.

Other WNIT quarterfinal games will have Vermont at Purdue, Louisiana Monroe visiting Troy, and Wisconsin playing host to Saint Louis. Semi-final match-ups will be announced after tonight’s results.