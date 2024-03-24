Cowgirls host Roadrunners today in WNIT 2nd round contest

University of Wyoming photo

March 24, 2024 — Wyo4New Staff

After receiving an opening-round bye, the Wyoming Cowgirls will host the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) today in a second-round WNIT basketball game. The Roadrunner defeated Northern Colorado on Thursday 80-62 to advance to today’s game.

Today’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 p.m. with tip-off at 1 p.m.

Wyoming will enter today’s contest with a 16-14 record, while UTSA of the American Athletic Conference has an 18-14 record. This will be UW’s 21st WNIT game in the program’s history, with the Cowgirls having a 20-10 record.

Matchup History

Wyoming and the UTSA women have met just twice on the basketball court. That was a home-and-home series during the 1989-90 season. Wyoming won both contests.