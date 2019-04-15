Cowgirls in Fifth after Opening Round at Mountain West Tournament

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (April 15, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf team sits in a tie for fifth following the first round of play at the Mountain West Championship on Monday. The tournament is held at the par-72, 6,270-yard Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

The Cowgirls carded a 25-over 313 over their first 18 holes to tie with Boise State and Fresno State for fifth on the team leaderboard. San Jose State (+11), San Diego State (+15), Nevada (+17) and UNLV (+22) lead the Pokes heading into Tuesday’s second round.

“We’ve been (at Mission Hills) since 2012 and I’ve never seen this course play so tough,” head coach Josey Stender said. “I’m very proud of the grit and fortitude we showed from start to finish. Each player needs to continue to play to their strengths and with confidence, one shot at a time”

Wyoming senior Megan Knadler paced the Pokes on day one at the tournament, posting a 3-over 75 to sit in a tie for 10th after the first round of play. Knadler had a tough start to the day with three bogeys over her first four holes, but straightened out quickly and shot even par over her final 14 holes of the day.

Junior Erin Sargent is just one shot back from Knadler, also overcoming a slow start to her round. Sargent was at 5-over for her round heading to the ninth tee, but shot 1-under over her final 10 holes to finish with a 4-over 76. The Longmont, Colo., native is tied for 12th heading to the second round.

Cowgirls Kaylee Knadler and Samantha Hui are both tied for 27th after turning in 9-over 81’s in their first rounds.

Redshirt sophomore Caitlyn Skavdahl is in 44th after a first-round 92.

Paired with New Mexico and Colorado State, the Cowgirls will tee off for the second round of the Mountain West Championship on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. MT.

Results – Round One – Mountain West Women’s Golf Championship

T5. Wyoming – 313 (+25)

T10. Megan Knadler – 75 (+3)

T12. Erin Sargent – 76 (+4)

T27. Kaylee Knadler – 81 (+9)

T27. Samantha Hui – 81 (+9)

Caitlyn Skavdahl – 92 (+20)