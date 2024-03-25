Cowgirls move on to WNIT 3rd round after Sunday blowout win

University of Wyoming photo

March 25, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A hot first-half start propelled the Wyoming Cowgirls to a win and advancement into the third round of the WNIT. UW jumped out to a 26-8 first-quarter lead and increased the lead to 47-20 at the half, gaining an 80-64 home win over the University of Texas-San Antonio Sunday in Laramie.

“Sitting around and waiting for this game, it was kind of like finally getting a chance to let the cat out of the cage, in a sense,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell. “They were ready to roll on both ends. Not just on the offensive end, where I thought we were really locked in, but defensive-wise, we were making everything tough.”

The Cowgirls hit back-to-back 3-point shots to start the game and never looked back.

Malene Pederson led Wyoming in scoring with 24 points. Allyson Fertig added 19 points, ten rebounds, and four blocks. McKinely Dickerson scored 16 points as she joined Wyoming’s 1,000-Point Club.

Up Next:

The Cowgirls will face the winner of Tuesday’s Northern Arizona and South Dakota game. The third-round game will be played between this Wednesday and Friday night at a location yet to be announced.