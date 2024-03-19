Cowgirls receive WNIT opening round bye

University of Wyoming photo

March 19, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

On Sunday, the Wyoming Cowgirls received an invitation to play in the WNIT post-season basketball tournament. On Monday, they found out they had received an opening round bye.

The Cowgirls, 16-14, will await the winner of Thursday night’s game between the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) and Northern Colorado. The game will be played in San Antonio, Texas. UTSA finished the regular season with a 17-14 record, while Northern Colorado finished 15-15.

The WNIT has not announced the date or location of any second-round games, but they are scheduled for this Saturday through next Tuesday. Teams receiving opening-round byes are not guaranteed a second-round home game.