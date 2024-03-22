Cowgirls to play UTSA on Sunday in WNIT contest

University of Wyoming photo

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will host the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA) on Sunday in a second-round WNIT game. Yesterday, UTSA defeated Northern Colorado 80-62 to earn the trip to Laramie.

The Cowgirl game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 12:30 on Sunday, with tip-off at 1.

The UTSA Roadrunners of the American Athletic Conference will bring an 18-14 record into the UW’s Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming, 16-14 this season, received an opening-round bye in the tournament.