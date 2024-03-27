Cowgirls will host Coyotes in Friday’s WNIT contest

University of Wyoming photo

March 27, 2024 — Wyo4New Staff

The Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team will face South Dakota in the third round of the WNIT. Last night, the Coyotes defeated Northern Arizona, 79-65, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to set up the tournament’s “Super 16” matchup. The Coyotes trailed by ten points in the contest but used a 28-12 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

South Dakota will bring a 23-12 record into the Arena Auditorium, while Wyoming is 17-14 on the year after last Sunday’s 80-64 home win over UTSA in a second-round game. The Coyotes finished in fourth place in this year’s Summit League.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com at 6 p.m., with the tip-off at 6:30 p.m.