Ethan Sholey signs with Concordia University for Cross Country and Track

Ethan Sholey, Rock Springs High School Senior, signs letter of intent for Cross Country/Track with Concordia University, Wyo4News Photo

April 24, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Ethan Sholey, a Rock Springs High School senior, signed his letter of intent for running cross country, indoor track, and track for Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Sholey ultimately chose to attend Concordia University, which stuck out to him because the schools he had applied to had the best pre-med program, as his goal is to obtain a degree in Biochemistry. Secondly, it met his running standards. Some of Sholey’s accomplishments during his high school career are that he has seven regional and state metals.

He began his running career in seventh grade when his father gave him the choice of football or cross country. In his opinion, Sholey was too skinny or a “twig.” So Sholey chose the latter. After the first week, he thought it was the worst decision, but his coaches encouraged him to push on, and he became better and gained a passion for running.

Ethan Sholey with parents Ethan Sholey with Rock Springs High School coaches

As Sholey thought of the years he ran at Rock Springs, a highlight he remembers most was the medley at state, where he had to run a 3200-meter medley, which is two miles by himself. An hour before this run, he had run an 800-meter and had to find his grit and determination to finish the race.

Sholey looks to bring the teachings and lessons taught by his coaches and listen to his coaches. During high school, he tried to do what he thought was best and came to the conclusion that the coaches knew best and wanted what was best for him.