Fourth quarter dooms Cowgirls WNIT run

University of Wyoming photo by Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

April 2, 2024 –– Wyo4News Staff

The Minnesota Golden Gophers used a fourth-quarter offensive surge to gain a 65-54 win over homestanding Wyoming last night in the quarterfinals of the WNIT. The Cowgirls had battled back from a 17-7 first-quarter deficit to tie the game at 40-40 going into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter started well for the Cowgirls, with UW getting the first three points. The lead would change back and forth, with Minnesota holding a 48-45 lead with about six minutes to play. Wyoming would get no closer, with Minnesota holding a nine-point lead with a minute left in the final quarter.

Wyoming closes out the season with an 18-15 record, with 19-15 Minnesota moving on to the WNIT semi-finals, where they will meet Troy.

UW’s Allyson Fertig recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. McKinney Dickerson came off the bench to score nine points.

