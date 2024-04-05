Friday area high school softball, soccer, and track schedules

Wyo4News Photo

April 5, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Softball

Green River will host Cody, and Rock Springs is home against Worland. Both matchups are doubleheaders, with the first game of each counting in the conference standings.

Soccer

Rock Springs girls and boys travel to Riverton for conference matches. Green River soccer teams are idle this week. Lyman will play host to Cody and Mountain View at home against Powell, also conference matches. Yesterday, the Lyman girls and boys lost to Lander by scores of 11-1 (girls) and 9-1 (boys).

Track and Field

Rock Springs will host the Ted Schroeder “Meet of Hope” today. The one-day meet will start this morning at 9 a.m. and feature teams from Green River, Lyman, Mountain View, Farson-Eden, and many other Wyoming schools.