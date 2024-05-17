Friday area soccer and softball schedule

May 17, 2024 — Wyo4News

Play continues today in Rock Springs and Green River at the 4A and 3A Wyoming State Soccer Championships. The 4A tournament is being played in Rock Springs at Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High. The 3A tournament is in Green River with games being played at Green River High School and Lincoln Middle School.

Friday 4A Girls Schedule

Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne East 9 a.m. – Loser Out (RSJH)

Campbell County vs. Natrona County 9 a.m. – Loser Out (RSHS)

Riverton vs. Jackson 2 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (RSJH)

Kelly Walsh vs. Laramie 2 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (RSHS)

Friday 4A Boys Schedule

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East 11 a.m. – Loser Out (RSJH)

Thunder Basin vs. Natrona County 11 a.m. – Loser Out (RSHS)

Sheridan vs. Jackson 4 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (RSJH)

Kelly Walsh vs. Cheyenne Central 4 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (RSHS)

Friday Girls 3A Schedule

Worland vs. Rawlins 9 a.m. – Loser Out (GRHS)

Buffalo vs. Green River 9 a.m. – Loser Out (Lincoln Middle School)

Powell vs. Cody 2 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (GRHS)

Lander vs. Douglas 2 p.m. – Championship Semi-final (Lincoln Middle School)

Friday Boys 3A Schedule

Worland vs. Douglas 11 a.m. – Loser Out (GRHS)

Buffalo vs. Powell 11 a.m. – Loser Out (Lincoln Middle School)

Lander vs Cody 4 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (GRHS)

Green River vs. Torrington 4 p.m. – Championship Semi-Final (Lincoln Middle School)

Friday Wyoming State Softball Championships in Gillette

Campbell County vs. Cheyenne East – Winner Bracket

Thunder Basin vs. Laramie – Winners Bracket

Rock Springs vs. Green River – Loser Out Game

*** The winner will play the loser of the Thunder Basin/Laramie game

Natrona County vs. Cody – Loser Out Game

*** The winner will play the loser of the Campbell County/Cheyenne East game