Friday high school soccer and softball results, Saturday schedule

March 23, 2024

Friday Area High School Soccer

Rock Springs 7 – Star Valley 1 (Girls)
Rock Springs 2 – Star Valley 0 (Boys)
Green River 7 – Newcastle 0 (Girls Worland Tournament)
Green River 3 – Douglas 0 (Boys Worland Tournament)
Buffalo 1 – Lyman 0 (Girls Worland Tournament)

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Rock Springs at Jackson
Green River at Worland Tournament
Lyman at Worland Tournament

Friday Area Girls High School Softball

Green River 17 – Casper Kelly Walsh 14
Casper Kelly Walsh 12 – Green River 4
Rock Springs 9 – Natrona County 5
Natrona County 11 – Rock Springs 0

Saturday Area Girls High School Softball

Rock Springs at Natrona County
Geen River at Casper Kelly Walsh


