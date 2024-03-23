Friday high school soccer and softball results, Saturday schedule

March 23, 2024
Friday Area High School Soccer
Rock Springs 7 – Star Valley 1 (Girls)
Rock Springs 2 – Star Valley 0 (Boys)
Green River 7 – Newcastle 0 (Girls Worland Tournament)
Green River 3 – Douglas 0 (Boys Worland Tournament)
Buffalo 1 – Lyman 0 (Girls Worland Tournament)
Saturday Area High School Soccer
Rock Springs at Jackson
Green River at Worland Tournament
Lyman at Worland Tournament
Friday Area Girls High School Softball
Green River 17 – Casper Kelly Walsh 14
Casper Kelly Walsh 12 – Green River 4
Rock Springs 9 – Natrona County 5
Natrona County 11 – Rock Springs 0
Saturday Area Girls High School Softball
Rock Springs at Natrona County
Geen River at Casper Kelly Walsh