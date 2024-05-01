Gabriel Reyes signs letter of intent to cheer for University of Wyoming

Gabriel Reyes, Rock Springs High School Senior, signs letter of intent for Cheer with University of Wyoming, Wyo4News Photo

May 1, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Gabriel Reyes, a Rock Springs High School senior, signed his letter of intent for cheer with the University of Wyoming.

Gabriel Reyes has decided to continue cheerleading for the University of Wyoming cheer team. Ironically, Reyes began cheerleading just this year, his senior year. He fell in love with the sport and wanted to take it to the next level.

According to Reyes, a common misconception is that men in cheerleading are just about “muscling” it up. Cheerleading is more about technique and control, and it is pretty tough. In reality, male cheerleaders are responsible for the safety of the female cheerleader.

Gabriel Reyes pictured with Mother

Gabriel Reyes with Rock Springs High School coaches

At the University of Wyoming, Gabriel Reyes will pursue his passion for cheerleading while pursuing a nursing degree. When asked about his high school cheering experience, he highlighted the strong bond and sense of family among the cheerleaders, a sentiment he will carry with him to college