Goodness Okere signs letter of intent to play Track & Field for Montana State University

Goodness Okere – Wyo4News Photo

July 1, 2024 – Wyo4News

Rock Springs High School graduate Goodness Okere signed his letter of intent today to play Track & Field for Montana State University in Billings. Below is a statement from Goodness:

“I started track my freshman year of high school I didn’t think much of it. It was just a sport to get better in other sports than I really took it seriously my sophomore year. I didn’t get much attention until my junior year. I took some time and thought and I’ll be signing at Montana State University Billings.

I’ll be doing both outdoor and indoor track. My brother goes there, so it was a better fit for me to go there and do track with my brother for a year with the eligibility he has left I’ve been looking forward in going there since my junior year. So, it’ll be a great fit for me.”

Goodness signing his letter of intent Goodness with coaches and family Goodness with coaches Sid Chaulk, Wendy Bider, Darrin Anderson, and Casey Walker Goodness with brothers Precious and Favor, and mother Franca

Goodness’s family and coaches are very proud of him and are excited to see him thrive in this new phase of his life. Goodness will do great things at Montana State University and we wish him luck on all of his future endeavors.