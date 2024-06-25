GR Knights host Legion baseball tournament

June 25, 2024 – Wyo4News
The American Legion Post 28 Knight Invite Woodbat Tournament kicks off Thursday, June 27, and runs through Sunday, June 30 at Stratton Myers Park in Green River. This year’s free event features a competitive lineup of 10 teams from across the region, marking it as the largest Legion baseball tournament in Wyoming.
Last year, the tournament drew approximately 500 spectators, providing a significant boost to the local economy through increased patronage of food establishments and hotels.
The Green River Knights, hosts of the tournament, will operate a concession stand throughout the event. Proceeds from the concessions will support team activities and help offset travel expenses. Additionally, a 50/50 raffle will be conducted to further fund team operations.
Highlighting the tournament’s opening ceremonies, the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will present the color guard at 7:30 pm on Thursday.
Ben Lail, Head Coach of the Green River Knights, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the tournament, stating, “We’re thrilled about hosting the event this year and have been eagerly anticipating it all season. We deeply appreciate the incredible support from the community, volunteers, and sponsors who make our season possible. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy some exciting baseball this weekend!”