GR Knights host Legion baseball tournament

Last year, the tournament drew approximately 500 spectators, providing a significant boost to the local economy through increased patronage of food establishments and hotels.

The Green River Knights, hosts of the tournament, will operate a concession stand throughout the event. Proceeds from the concessions will support team activities and help offset travel expenses. Additionally, a 50/50 raffle will be conducted to further fund team operations.

Highlighting the tournament’s opening ceremonies, the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will present the color guard at 7:30 pm on Thursday.