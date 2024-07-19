Green River “C” team with state win, Spartans fall, Knights play today

2

 

July 19, 2024 — Wyo4News

Things got off to a good start for the Green River “C” American Legion baseball team at the “C” state tournament in Lovell. The 15 and under team won its opening game 4-1 over Douglas. Green River will now face Laramie this evening. Laramie was a 3-1 first game winner over Lovell. The double-elimination, eight-team tournament will run through Monday if necessary.

 

307 Spartans Fall

The 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth team fell 9-6 yesterday to RBI from Washington. The contest was the Spartans’ third game at the Pacific Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament in Lander. The 307 Spartans’ pool record was 0-3, while RBI’s was undefeated. Consolation and Championship play in that tournament will continue today.   

Knights Hosting District Tournament Today – Sunday

The Green River Knights American Legion team will begin play tonight in the Class A West District Tournament. The Knights, the South #2 seed, will meet North #3 seed Lovell tonight at 7 p.m. Other games today will have Evanston playing against Riverton at 10 a.m. and Powell vs. Rawlins at 1 p.m. Saratoga forfeited their 4 p.m. contest against Cody.

All tournament games will be played at Stratton Myers Field, with the tournament continuing through Sunday. The top four teams advance to the “A” state tournament.

