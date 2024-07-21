Green River wins/loses at ‘C’ state; Knights play today for ‘A’ state

Wyo4News Photo

July 21, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River “C” American Legion baseball team’s season ended yesterday when they lost 9-4 to Cheyenne in a loser-out game in their state tournament in Lovell.

The day started out well for the local 15-and-under team, as they defeated Gillette 8-5 Saturday morning to advance to the second loser-out game against Cheyenne. Cheyenne, Lander, and Laramie are the only teams remaining in the tournament.

Knights Play Today in “A” District Tournament

The Green River Knights “A” team is scheduled to hit the field today at 1 p.m. against Evanston in the “A” West District Tournament being played at Stratton Myers Park in Green River.

The Knights advanced to today’s must-win game against the Outlaws via a forfeit win over Saratoga on Saturday. Evanston is coming off a 13-3 Saturday loss to Powell. The loser of today’s contest is eliminated, while the winner advances to play the winner of this morning’s Riverton/Lovell game. That contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be for 3rd and 4th place.

Powell will play Cody in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. The top four teams will advance to the “A” state tournament, which will be played in Powell.

