Green River’s Archibald helps led Wyoming to two All-Star wins

2024 GRHS basketball player Theran Archibald (#20) during the 2024 regular season. (Wyo4News photo)

June 17, 2024

Former Green River Wolves basketball player Theran Archibald was a part of his history this weekend. The 2024 graduate helped lead a Wyoming boys All-Star team to two wins over a Montana All-Star team in games played in Gillette on Friday and Billings on Saturday.

Friday’s 83-62 win by the Wyoming boys team stopped a 22-game, 11 year, losing streak to the Montana Al-Stars. In the game, Archibald scored 10 points as the Wyoming team had five players score in double figures. In Saturday’s contest, a 94—85 Wyoming victory, Archibald scored 16 points, tying Sheridan’s Garrett Spielman for game high honors.

A 2024 4A All-State basketball player, Archibald has committed to continue his basketball career at Northwest Community College in Powell.

Montana won both games in the Wyoming/Montana All-Star Series. No area graduating seniors girls played in either games.