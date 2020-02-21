GRHS Head Boys’ Soccer Coach steps down after 13 years

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 21, 2020) – Green River High School (GRHS) Head Boys’ Soccer Coach, Chris Bieber, will step down from his position after 13 years as a coach within the program. According to officials with Sweetwater County School District #2, Bieber was an Assistant Coach at GRHS for six seasons prior to taking over as the Head Coach, a position he has held the past seven seasons.

The release stated that this was a difficult decision for Coach Bieber, which was based mainly on a change with his work schedule that would limit his ability to put in the required time it takes to continue as the Head Coach. Bieber will stay on as a Volunteer Assistant Coach with the program and help with the transition of the program.

Current SWCSD#2 Physical Education Teacher, Kahler Dawson, has been named the new Head Green River High School Head Boys’ Soccer Coach. The district will release more information in the near future about Coach Dawson.

More on Coach Bieber:

*Coach Bieber was named 4A Western Conference Coach of the Year in 2014, 2016, and 2018

*GRHS Boys’ Soccer Team qualified and played in the Wyoming 4A State Tournament in 12 of the 13 seasons while Coach Bieber was coaching in the program

*Coach Bieber led GRHS teams to the 4A Western Conference Regular Season Title as well as the 4A Western Regional Championship

*Coach Bieber coached several All-Conference and All-State Players including 2018 Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year, Patrick Marchal

*Coach Bieber’s coached the GRHS Soccer Team to a 3rd Place Finish at the 2018 Wyoming 4A State Tournament

“Coach Bieber has been an outstanding coach and leader for our Green River High School Boys Soccer program. His leadership will be missed. I want to thank Chris for all of his contributions to our program” — Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 Athletic/Activities Director