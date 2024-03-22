GRHS soccer season begins today

March 22, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Green River boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will begin their regular season today by traveling to Worland to play in the two-day Pinnacle Cup Soccer Tournament. Today, the Lady Wolves will play Newcastle, while the boys’ team will go against Douglas. Both teams will play a second game today against yet-to-be-determined opponents.

Green River High School Boys Soccer, Wyo4News Photo

Wolves Boys Preview

The Wolves are coming off a 12-3 season that saw them finish with a 3A West conference record of 10-2. They finished the season with the Consolation Championship at the 3A Wyoming Boy’s State Soccer Championships.

The Wolves return All-State player Braxton Doak and a total of seven seniors.

Green River High School Lady Wolves, Wyo4News Photo

Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves finished the 2023 season with a 5-7 record and a fifth-place finish in the conference. The girls did not make it into postseason play.

This season, the Lady Wolves will be returning five seniors. Also returning is sophomore All-Conference Isabel Vasco, who led the team in scoring last season.