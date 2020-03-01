GRHS to meet with WHSAA on Monday regarding state wrestling results

Green River, Wyoming (March 1, 2020) – Sweetwater County School District #2 officials have released a statement today pertaining to the 2020 State 4A Wrestling Tournament results:

“Green River High School will be meeting with the WHSAA on Monday. According to the School District and Head Coach, Josh Wisniewski, questions remain about the official rulings at the 4A State Wrestling Tournament that resulted in the change of the team title. We ask that our supporters trust in our efforts as we strive to resolve this application of rules. We are very proud of the effort and accomplishments of our wrestlers throughout the season.”

Wyo4News will provide more updates as soon as they become available.