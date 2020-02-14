GRHS vs. Riverton basketball games canceled

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 14, 2020) – According to a press release from Tony Beardsley, the Sweetwater County School District #2 District Athletics/Activities Director, the basketball games scheduled today, Friday, February 14, between Green River High School and Riverton High School, have been canceled.

The press release stated that students from Riverton High School are unable to travel to Green River today due to high wind warnings. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are several high wind warnings around the Cowboy State today, including a “No Unnecessary Travel” advisory from WYDOT for roads around Riverton due to an extreme blow over risk.

A make-up date has not yet been set.

The GRHS basketball teams are scheduled to play Cody High school tomorrow, Saturday, February 15. The times of those game are as follows:

Cody at Green River- Saturday, Feb. 15th:

10:30 am- JV Girls Game

12:00 pm- JV Boys Game

1:30 pm- Varsity Girls Game

**Dance and Cheer Senior Days immediately following Varsity Girls Game

3:00 pm- Varsity Boys Game