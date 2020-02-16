GRHS Wolves’ basketball sneaks past Cody 69-66

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — The Wolves’ basketball team took a slim victory over the Cody Broncs in a close game 69-66 on Saturday evening at the Wolves’ gym in Green River.

After falling to an early 5 point, 14-9 deficit, the Wolves battled back with help from Jax Peterson and Dylan Taylor, who scored back to back threes in the quarter to give the Wolves a 20-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Green River built their lead to begin the second quarter with a pair of two-point possessions before Cody would answer back with a two-point field goal of their own. Green River would then go on a 4-0 run to take a 26-20 lead early into the second quarter.

Cody found a 6-2 run in response to tie the game at 28 before a timeout was called with three minutes left in the first half. The Wolves came out of the timeout and made a deep three-point shot to regain the lead, which they would hold onto until half time, the score 36-33.

Green River opened the second half scoring with a 4-0 run to take a seven-point lead early in the third quarter. Cody senior Duncan Radakovich would answer back for the Broncs with a two-point make of his own.

The two teams traded scores throughout the third quarter before a Cody timeout was used with 4:30 left in the third, the Wolves leading 45-41. Cody would find a five-point run out of the timeout, which was answered by a four-point run by Green River, forcing another timeout with 2:30 left in the third. The Wolves held their five-point lead and would add an extra point to it to end the third quarter leading 54-48.

The Wolves would open the scoring in the fourth quarter with a two-point possession, only to be answered by a five-point run by the Broncs, cutting their lead to 56-53. Green River senior Drew Gibson would end the Bronc run with a pair of free-throw makes.

Cody kept the game within reach, adding a pair of scoring possessions to cut the Wolves’ lead to four points before Green River called timeout with 4:45 left in the game. Cody kept the pressure on out of the timeout with a pair of free-throw makes to cut the Wolves’ lead to two points at 60-58.

Green River would add to their lead with a four-point run before a Bronc three-point make by Radakovich would force Cody to call a timeout with 1:30 left in the game.

Green River’s Kolby Ivie made a pair of free-throws to increase the Wolves’ lead to five points out of the timeout. Cody answered back with a three-point make to cut the lead back to just two points with 26 seconds remaining in regulation.

Green River’s Jachob Fuss added a single free-throw to bring the lead to three before Cody found a quick two-point possession to bring them within one point of the lead with just five seconds left in the game, forcing Cody’s final timeout.

Ivie would find another pair of free-throws out of the timeout for the Wolves, who then were able to regain possession and dribble out the clock to take a 69-66 victory.

The win brings the Wolves to 5-12 on the season, 1-2 in the conference. Up next for the Wolves is an away game against Kelly Walsh on Monday, February 17.