Hali Witt signs with Schreiner University for wrestling

Hali Witt signs letter of intent for wrestling with Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

April 12, 2024– Hali Witt a senior at Rock Springs High School signed her letter of intent to wrestle for Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas.

Hali wants to study criminal justice or health but will start out getting her prerequisites done for dental hygiene. Girls wrestling is somewhat new to Wyoming but has made some traction as this is the first year it has been officially organized. Halli ended up getting third place at the State Tournament this year and had a successful season. The community was huge for her cheering her on and encouraging her.

She is excited for the opportunity to continue her wrestling career and spreading her wings and continue to grow as a wrestler. Hali knows that she can continue to grow. This final season going through a lot of health setbacks she knows that the sky is the limit as she goes to a four-year university. When asked what she wants to bring to the squad Hali said, “Just determination, I don’t have any grand aspect of everything that I need to accomplish, I just know that I am going to accomplish so much.”