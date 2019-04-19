Handful of Cowboy Grapplers Travel to Vegas for U.S. Open

LARAMIE, Wyo. (April 19, 2019) – Past and present members of the Wyoming wrestling team will travel to Las Vegas, Nev., next week for the 2019 Marine Corps U.S. Senior Open and United World Wrestling Junior National Championships.

The entire event is set for April 23-27 at the South Point Hotel with both junior and senior freestyle competition scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

The current Cowboys scheduled to compete at the UWW Junior National Championships include Chase Zollmann (65kg), Logan Jensen (70kg), Nate Moore (74kg), Cole Moody (74kg) and Tate Samuelson (86kg). Former Cowboy wrestlers competing in the senior division at the U.S. Open include Bryce Meredith (65kg) and Tanner Harms (97kg).

A handful of current Cowboys have recorded freestyle success in their young careers, while Meredith is coming off a third-place finish in what was just his second career freestyle tournament at the Dave Schultz International in January. Zollmann has placed at the Fargo Junior Freestyle Nationals each of the last two years, and recorded a seventh-place finish at the UWW Cadet Freestyle Nationals in 2016. Jensen has turned in All-America efforts in freestyle in Fargo as well. Samuelson was a five-time Fargo All-American in high school, which included recognition in freestyle.

The UWW Junior Nationals feature the nation’s best 17-20-year-old wrestlers, including college underclassmen and high school upperclassmen. The field has the opportunity to earn All-America honors with the top eight place winners at each weight qualifying for the UWW Junior Freestyle World Team Trials next month. The winner of the UWW Junior Freestyle Nationals will earn an automatic berth to the best-of-three wrestle-off against the challenge tournament champion.

A qualifying event for the Senior World Team Trials challenge tournament, the top seven place finishers in each weight class at the U.S. Senior Open move on to compete at the World Team Trials. The winner at each weight receives either an automatic berth to the best-of-three wrestle-off at the challenge tournament, or—if there is no senior World medalist at the weight being contested—an automatic berth to the Final X in June.

Fans can stream live coverage of the event all week long on FloWrestling, with live brackets and results on FloArena.