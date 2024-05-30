Jocelyn Copeland signs letter of intent to play volleyball for Minnesota North College – Rainy River

May 29, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Jocelyn Copeland, a Rock Springs High School senior, has signed her letter of intent to attend Minnesota North College—Rainy River, ready to take her love for volleyball to the next level. As she stands on the precipice of this exciting new journey, she’s filled with gratitude for her coaches and family, who have been her pillars of support.

Jocelyn’s anticipation about joining Rainy River is palpable. The prospect of immersing herself in a fresh environment, particularly one that’s a stone’s throw away from Canada, thrills her. She especially expressed excitement at the idea of being able to cross borders at will.

Jocelyn with her coaches Jocelyn with her family

When she arrives at Minnesota North—Rainy River, Jocelyn has her sights set on making it to the junior college volleyball finals. Academically, she’s equally ambitious, ready to embark on the path towards a fulfilling nursing career.

When asked about her affinity for volleyball, Jocelyn fondly reminisces about the bond she’s forged with her teammates over the past six years. Yet, she’s equally eager to experience a new team dynamic and the unique experiences it will bring.

Jocelyn was supported at the signing by her coaches, Wendy Bider and Linz Harmon, as well as many members of her family, including her mother, Susan, father, Luke, brother Anthony, cousin Silas, and grandmother, Gay.