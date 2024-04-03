Josh Sain signs with Hamline University in Saint Paul

Wyo4News Photo, Josh Sain Signing to play football for Hamline University

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

April 3, 2024– Josh Sain, a Rock Springs High School senior, signed his letter of intent to play football at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Josh is excited to take his talents as a football player to Hamline University. In high school, he played as a linebacker on defense and that is the position that he wants to play at the next level as well. When asked what memory he has that stands out to him the most while playing football the last four years, was when he was a sophomore he was part of the team that went to the State Championship game and played on the University of Wyoming field.

When asked what he will bring with him from his high school playing to the next level as a college player he said that he will take the knowledge that he has of the game and also as a wrestler being able to fight through adversity. He decided to go to college away from home due to internship opportunities with the Minnesota Vikings, and the possibility of playing for an opportunity to play at a bigger college.