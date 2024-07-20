Knights’ baseball results from ‘C’ State and ‘A’District/ Spartans go 1-1 Friday

July 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

Green River Knights A West District Tournament

The home-field advantage didn’t work out as well as hoped Friday, as the Green River American Legion baseball team fell 2-1 to Lovell in the opening game of the A West District Baseball Tournament. The tournament, in which the top four teams will advance to the A state tournament, is being played at Stratton Myers Parks in Green River.

The loss drops the Knights into the consolation bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Today’s Green River versus Saratoga game will not be played as Saratoga did not field a team for the tournament. The Knights will have the day off today and will play Sunday against the loser of today’s Cody/Lovell contest. That game is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Green River C Team Falls at State Tournament

After winning their opening-round game on Thursday, Green River fell 8-7 to Laramie at the C state tournament in Lovell. The loss puts Green River into today’s loser-out game against Gillette, a 7-3 winner over Cody on Friday. Winning this morning’s game would advance the Knights to an afternoon game against either Cheyenne or Douglas.

307 Spartans Fall in Consolation Championship Game

The 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team found early success at the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Lovell on Friday. The Spartans started the day with a 10-0 win over Cheyenne to advance to the tournament’s Consolation Championship game. For the second time in the event, the Spartans met the Centerfield Rooster of Washington, where they fell 8-2 in the Consolation Championship game.