Knights begin Billings tournament today, Stallions in Laramie Saturday

Wyo4News photo

June 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River American Legion baseball team will start play today at a tournament in Billings, Montana. The Buffalo Wild Wings Tournament features various teams from Billings, Montana, Gillette, Powell, Cheyenne, and Helena, Montana. The Knights enter the tournament with an 8-6 season record.

Today, the Knights play the Billings Blue Jays. On Friday, Green River will take on the Billings Cardinals and Billings Post 4 Red. They will wrap up play on Saturday against Powell.

Rock Springs Stallions

The Rock Springs American Legion baseball team will resume their season on Saturday in Laramie. The Stallions, 5-16 on the season, will play in the Dooley Oil Classic. Late Saturday morning, they will open against the USA Prime Miners and then face the host Laramie Rangers. Early Sunday morning, Rock Springs will face the Cheyenne Hawk before playing a rematch against the Laramie Rangers.