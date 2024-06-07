Knights drop first of four games in Montana

June 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Yesterday afternoon, the Green River American Legion baseball team lost their opening game of a three-day tournament in Billings, Montana. The Knights fell 23-1 to the Billings Blue Jays, dropping their season record to 8-7.

Green River will look to rebound today with games against the Billings Cardinals and Billings Post 4 Red. On Saturday, Green River will conclude tournament play against Powell.

Rock Springs American Legion Baseball

Rock Springs Post 24 is scheduled to play two games on Saturday in Laramie. Tomorrow afternoon, the Stallions will open against USA Prime Miners from Johnston, Colorado. They will then play the Laramie Rangers on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Rock Springs will take on the Cheyenne Hawks and a second matchup with the Laramie Rangers.