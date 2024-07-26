Knights named All-Conference players; Stallions at ‘AA’ State Monday

July 26, 2024 — Wyo4News

Three Green River Knight’s American Legion baseball players have been selected to the “A” West All-Conference First Team. They are Ben Lail, Brackin Lail, and Skyler Lee. This marked the second year in-a-row for Ben Lail to receive First Team honors. He also made the Second Team in 2022. Brackin Lail was named to the 2023 Second Team in 2023, while Lee was a first-time honoree.

The Knights’ Jace Paoli and Lander Welch were named to the “A” West All-Conference Second Team. The players were voted on by the AA West Conference head coaches.

Rock Springs Start “AA” State Tournament Play Monday

The Rock Springs Stallions American Legion baseball team will start playing on Monday at the “AA” State Tournament in Casper. Rock Springs is the #8 seed in the tournament. Their first contest is Monday against the #1-seeded and the defending state champs Cheyenne Sixers.

The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to run through at least Friday, August 2.