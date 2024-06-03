Knights take 3rd at Riverton, Stallions fall twice against Cheyenne

Wyo4News photo

June 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River Knights baseball team bounced back from a couple of Saturday losses to post two Sunday wins at the Roy Peck Wood Bat Tournament in Riverton. The Sunday victories earned the Knights a third-place finish in the Tournament, which was won by Riverton.

On Saturday, the Knights opened the tournament with a tight 9-8 loss to Lovell. In their second contest, Green River fell 10-0 to host Riverton. Sunday started off on a better note with a 13-2 win over the Rawlins Bandits. That result set up a second contest against the Bandits, with the Knights prevailing again 11-1.

The Knights are now 8-6 on the season, 4-0 in conference games

Rock Springs Stallions

Rock Spring suffered a couple of conference losses on Sunday to the Cheyenne Hawks. The Stallions dropped the opening game 10-0. In the second contest, a late Rock Springs rally fell short, as the Stallions fell again 10-8.

The Stallions are now 5-16 on the season and 0-4 in the conference.