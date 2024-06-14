Knights win 2, Stallions 1 at Idaho baseball tournament

June 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

Green River and Rock Springs American Legion baseball teams continued play yesterday at the Pocatello A Wood Bat Classic in Pocatello, Idaho.

Green River opened the day with a 6-3 win over Jerome, Idaho, and then registered a 15-0 win over Wood River, Idaho. The Knights’ 2-0-1 record advanced them to the tournament’s Gold Bracket, where they are scheduled to again play Jerome, Idaho, this morning. A winner would advance Green River into a Saturday game, a loss would eliminate the Knights.

Rock Springs also got off to a good start Thursday with a 10-1 win over Sugar, Idaho, but they would fall 8-2 to Rigby, Idado, in their second game. The Stallions, 1-2 in pool play, will play a Silver Bracket game today against the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels this afternoon. A win will give Rock Springs another game on Saturday game, with a loss meaning elimination.