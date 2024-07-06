Knights with conference wins, Stallions drop two in Idaho

July 6, 2024 — WyoNews

The Green River American Legion baseball team combined great pitching with good hitting to secure two conference wins over Rawlins on Friday. The Knights won the first game of the twin bill 13-2 and the sweep with a 15-0 second-game win. The win improved Green Rivers’s A Southwest Conference record to 8-2 and their season mark to 17-14-2.

Today, the Knights will play Torrington and Douglas in the opening games of a two-day tournament in Douglas. Today’s results will determine Sunday’s opponents.

The Rock Springs Stallion played in Bosie, Idaho, Friday in the opening games of the three-day Freedom Days Baseball Tournament. The Stallions lost their first contest 6-1 to the Mountain View, Idaho Toros. In their second Friday contest, Rock Springs fell 8-5 to 208 Elite from Bosie.

The Stallions will play a single game today against the Champions Baseball Rhino of Idaho. The result of today’s game will determine the Stallion’s Sunday opponent.