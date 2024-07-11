Knights with doubleheader split with Evanston

July 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

In a battle of the top two teams in the A Southwest Conference, Green River and Evanston split their American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday.

In the opening game, the Knights fell to Evanston 9-8. Green River led going into the final inning, but the Outlaws won the contest in their half of the seventh inning.

In the second contest, the Knights used a big third inning to win 13-3 and split the two games. The loss was Evanston’s first conference loss of the season.

Wednesday’s results leave Evanston atop the conference standings with a 9-1 mark. Green River is second at 9-3.