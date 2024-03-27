Lady Tigers begin 2024 softball regular season

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 27, 2024—The Rock Springs Lady Tiger softball begin their season this week as they go on the road and visit their neighboring rival the Green River Lady Wolves on Thursday, March 28 with the first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Coming off a decent season last year with an overall record of 10-10 and a 4A West Conference record of 7-5 which put them in 3rd place. At the State Tournament, the Tigers had a tough loss against the #2 ranked Thunder Basin 15-5. In their second game in the tournament, The Lady Tigers had a tight matchup against the Cody Fillies, but their season came to an end with a 10-9 loss.

Returning this season, the Tigers have one senior, pitcher Payten Soltis. Solis was awarded All-conference last season, as well as 2-Time All-State, and will be a pitcher. All-conference returning players from last season are sophomores, Ruby Florencio, moving from playing third base to shortstop, and Rylynn Wester who will continue as third base and pitcher. Other returning girls from last season are juniors Kyndall Turnwall and Makayla Sweeny. Newcomer Tarin Anderson will be the starting pitcher for the Lady Tigers