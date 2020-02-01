Lady Tigers fall short in loss to Kelly Walsh

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) The Lady Tigers dropped a close home game to the Kelly Walsh Trojans Friday night, 47-41.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first to open the night with a three-point make. They would go on to lead throughout the first quarter. A two-point shot from Rock Springs sophomore Brenli Jenkins cut the Trojan lead to eight, 16-8.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first in the second quarter with a two-pointer from senior Corin Carruth. Rock Springs would answer back with an Aislyn Pecolar three-point shot make to cut the Trojan lead to five points.

After a single free-throw make by the Trojans, Pecolar sank another three-point shot to cut the Trojan lead to just three with 4:00 left in the first half. Rock Springs would trail, 22-21 at the half.

The Lady Tigers would find their first lead of the game after a 4-0 run to start the third quarter, but the Trojans would stop the run with their own three-pointer to retake the lead. The two teams would trade the lead throughout the third quarter with the Lady Tigers leading 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans regained a four-point lead, 41-37, with 6:00 left in the game. A single Lady Tiger free-throw was answered by a Trojan two-point shot, forcing a Rock Springs timeout with 3:45 left in the contest.

Out of the timeout, Rock Springs would cut the lead to three-points thanks to a two-point shot from Pecolar. The Trojans would increase the lead to five-points with 2:00 on the clock and were able to hit free throws to secure the win.

The loss brings the Lady Tigers to 8-5 on the season, and 2-1 in the conference. Rock Springs will travel to Laramie today for a 1 p.m. contest.