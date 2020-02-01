Lady Tigers fall short to Kelly Walsh 47-41

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) The Tigers dropped a close match to the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Friday night, 47-41.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first to open the night with a three-point make. They would go on to lead throughout the first quarter. The Tigers ended the quarter with a two-point make from sophomore Brenli Jenkins to cut the Trojan lead to eight at 16-8.

The Trojans found the scoreboard first in the second quarter with a two-point make from senior Corin Carruth. Tiger Aislyn Pecolar would answer back with a three-point make to cut the Trojan lead to five points.

Advertisement

After a single free-throw make by the Trojans, Pecolar sank another three-point shot to cut the Trojan lead to three with 4:00 left in the first half.

A five-point run by Rock Springs would bring the lady Tigers within one point of the lead at halftime, 22-21.

Rock Springs found its first lead of the game after a 4-0 run to start the third quarter. The Trojans would stop the run with a three-point make and retake a one-point lead. They would then add to it with a two-point make to bring the score to 29-26 with 5:00 left in the third.

The two teams traded the lead throughout the third quarter, and the Tigers saw themselves lead to begin the fourth with a two-point lead at 34-32.

The Trojans regained a four-point lead at 41-37 with 6:00 left in the game. A single Tiger free-throw was answered by a Trojan two-point shot, forcing a Rock Springs timeout with 3:45 left in the contest.

Sponsor

The Tigers came out of the timeout and cut the lead to within three points thanks to a two-point shot from Aislyn Pecolar. The Trojans would keep their five-point through the 2:00 mark of the game, forcing another Tiger timeout with 1:40 left.

A single free-throw from Tiger Brenli Jenkins would be answered by a pair of free-throws from the Trojans, who then were able to dribble the clock out on their next possession.

The loss brings the lady Tigers to 8-5 on the season, and 2-1 in the conference. Up next for the Tigers is an away game against Laramie on February 1, scheduled for 2 p.m.