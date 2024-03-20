Lady Tigers Tuesday softball results from Cheyenne

March 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Lady Tigers softball team played their first games of the season yesterday in Cheyenne. RSHS would face two of the top five preseason-ranked teams in the state. The games were initially scheduled to be played last Friday and Saturday but were delayed due to weather and travel conditions.

Tuesday’s play started with a 10-1 loss to #4 ranked Cheyenne Central, but the Lady Tigers would rebound with a 13-6 win over Cheyenne South. The day ended with a 6-1 loss to #3 ranked Cheyenne Central.

Rock Springs will now play at Casper Natrona on Friday.

Green River will open its girl’s softball season on Friday at Casper Kelly Walsh.