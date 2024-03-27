Lady Wolves softball looks to improve in the 2024 season

Green River High School Lady Wolves, Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Peterson

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

March 27, 2024—Coming off a competitive last season the Lady Wolves will begin their regular season at home against their rival the Rock Springs Tigers. The first pitch is set for Thursday, Mar 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Looking back at last season the Lady Wolves finished with an overall record of 6-15 and a 4A West Conference record of 5-6 and a 4th place finish to the season. They did not have a deep run at the State Tournament but are looking to bounce back this season.

The Wolves will return with seven seniors and junior 2-Time All-State player Kodi Allred. Two of those seniors will be starting this season, Terryn Avery and Gina Barajas. Terryn will play at first base and Gina will play third base this season. The junior class is well represented. Starting at pitcher will be Haidyn Terry. The outfield will be filled by Ally White, Emma Riech, and Izzy Kelly. Head Coach Blair Aimone is excited for these girls and for a great season.