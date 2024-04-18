Lady Wolves softball with home doubleheaders Friday and Saturday plus Hits Against Hunger food drive

April 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Wolves softball team is back in action this Friday and Saturday with home games against the two Casper schools. On Saturday, the team will honor its eight seniors between the JV and Varsity Games.

Friday Schedule vs. Natrona County:

JV at 2:00 pm

Varsity at 3:30 pm & 5:00 pm

Saturday Schedule vs. Casper Kelly Walsh:

JV at 10:00 am

Senior Recognition at 11:30 am

Varsity at 11:30 am & 1:00 pm

In addition, please join the Green River Softball Team in participating in their HITS AGAINST HUNGER Food Drive. Drop-off will be at Veterans Field at any of the Wolves home games this season. Drop off some food and then stay to catch some Wolves softball.

Donations to the Food Bank that can accept are perishable foods (meat, as long as it has been professionally packaged and dairies, refrigerated and freezer food items), non-perishable foods (canned foods, dry packaged food items), baby food/diapers, children’s books, and personal items (shampoo, toothpaste, soap).