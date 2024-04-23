Lady Wolves to play last home softball games with doubleheaders today and Thursday

April 23, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Wolves softball team is set to resume play today with a home doubleheader against Worland. Following today’s matchups, the Wolves will wrap up their home season on Thursday against the Rock Springs Lady Tigers.

Tuesday Schedule vs. Worland:

JV at 12:00 pm

Varsity at 1:30 pm & 3:00 pm

Thursday Schedule vs. Rock Springs:

JV at 2:00 pm

Varsity at 3:30 pm & 5:00 pm

In addition, please join the Green River Softball Team in participating in their HITS AGAINST HUNGER Food Drive. Drop-off will be at Veterans Field at any of the Wolves home games this season. Drop off some food and then stay to catch some Wolves softball.

Donations to the Food Bank that can accept are perishable foods (meat, as long as it has been professionally packaged and dairies, refrigerated and freezer food items), non-perishable foods (canned foods, dry packaged food items), baby food/diapers, children’s books, and personal items (shampoo, toothpaste, soap).