Local athletes to compete in North-South All-Star games

July 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

Some area players have been named to play in the upcoming Wyoming Coaches Foundation North-South Volleyball and Basketball All-Star games. All games will be played on Saturday, July 20, at Casper College. Players for teams are selected by a committee of high school coaches. All players chosen are 2024 high school graduates.

Mountain View’s Mya Hutchings, Mylie Micheli, and Kate Walker will play volleyball on the South team. In girls’ basketball, the South team will feature Sydnee Harris of Rock Springs and Brilee Bradshaw of Lyman. Green River’s Theran Archibald will play on the South boys’ basketball team.

Green River Boys’ Head Basketball Coach Laurie Ivie will be an assistant coach on the South boys’ basketball team.