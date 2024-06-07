Local players to suit up for tomorrow’s Shrine Bowl football game

June 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Recently graduated high school football players will play in tomorrow’s Shrine Bowl game in Casper. Selected players from around the state have been practicing this week in Casper for the fundraiser, which will be played Saturday afternoon at Natrona County High School. The funds raised will assist the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Area Players

According to player rosters released by Shrine Bowl officials, Green River’s Axel MacKinnon, along with Rock Springs players Kael Anderson, Michael Faigl, and Goodness Okere, will be local players who will suit up for this year’s South Team. Mountain View’s Fletcher Black, Carson Eardley, and Coby Jones are also on the South team.

Green River High School Head Football Coach Blaine Christiansen will serve as an assistant coach on the South team.

The South team has won two of the last three Shrine Bowls played, including last year’s game, 27-24.