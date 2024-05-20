307 Spartans triumph over Casper Knights in 4-game series

Photo courtesy of Steven Montoya

May 20, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Rock Springs 307 Spartans Senior Babe Ruth baseball team secured a 3-1 series victory over the Casper Knights this past weekend, displaying a strong rebound after an initial defeat.

The Spartans suffered a narrow, pitching dual, 2-1 loss in game one. However, they bounced back decisively, clinching the next three games by commanding scores of 20-7, 14-5, and 16-5.

Offensively, the Spartans amassed 44 hits in the series, scoring 51 runs with 24 RBIs. Remarkably, every Spartan player contributed with at least one hit.

The pitching staff was equally impressive, striking out 23 batters and allowing fewer than five hits per game on average. This well-rounded performance underscored the team’s collective effort throughout the series.