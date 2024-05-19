Area 3A and 1A state track and field results

May 19, 2024 — Wyo4News
3A State Track and Field Area Team Scores
Girls – 1. Lander 112, 5. Mountain View 70, 14. Lyman 2
Boys – 1. Douglas 135.5, 6. Mountain View 3, 12. Lyman 14
Area Athletes Scoring Team Points
Girls
100 Meter Hurdles – State Champion – Jaylee Antonio (MV), 7th Place – Morgan Anderson (LY)
300 Meter Hurdles – 2nd Place – Jaylee Antonio (MV)
4×800 Meter Relay – 7th Place – Mountain View (Caprice Winn, Ella Kissling, Eliza Roitz, Emma Linford)
1600 Meter Sprint Medley – 8th Place – Mountain View (Ella Kissling, Eliza Roitz, Mylie Micheli. Caprice Winn)
High Jump – State Champion – Jaylee Antonio (MV), 3rd Place – Mya Hutchings (MV)
Pole Vault – State Champion – Mylie Micheli (MV)
Triple Jump – State Champion – Jaylee Antonio (MV)
Shot Put – 5th Place – McKinlee Covolo (MV), 6th Place – Addi Hickey (MV)
Discuss – 3rd Place – Adi Hickey (MV)
Boys
200 Meter Dash – 7th Place – Corbin Lake (MV), 8th Place – Bowen Bury
400 Mter Dash – 4th Place – Corbin Lake (MV)
1600 Meter Run – 5th Place – Dash Madsen (MV), 6th Place – Cash Henrie (MV)
3200 Meter Run – 2nd Place – Dash Madsen (MV), 7th Place – Cah Henrie (MV), 8th Place – Colt Madsen (MV)
100 Meter Hurdles – 4th Place – Bodey Fraughton (MV)
300 Meter Hurdles – 4th Place – Bodey Fraughton (MV)
4X100 Meter Relay – 3rd Place – Mountain View (Bowey Bury, Race Carr, Kolby Roitz, Bodey Fraughton)
4×400 Meter Relay – 7th Place – Mountain View (Corbin Lake, Kolby Roitz, Colt Henrie, Bodey Fraughton)
4×800 Meter Relay – 2nd Place – Mountain View (Colt Henrie, Kolby Roitz, Dash Madsen, Cash Henrie)
1600 Meter Sprint Medley – 3rd Place – Mountain View (Bowne Bury, Justus Platts, Kolby Roitz, Colt Henrie)
High Jump – 6th Place – Sam Gregory (LY)
Pole Vault – 2nd Place – Carter Bradshaw (LY)
Long Jump – 8th Place – Carter Bradshaw (LY)
Triple Jump – 6th Place – Dallin Bradshaw (LY)
Discuss – 4th Place – Spencer Erickson (MV)
1A State Track and Field Area Team Scores
Girls – 1. Cokeville 147, 12. Farson-Eden 13
Boys – 1. Burlington 115.9 16. Farson-Eden 7
Area Athletes Scoring Team Points
Girls
100 Meter Dash – 5th Place – Rebecca Smith (FE)
200 Meter Dash – 7th Place – Rebecca Smith (FE)
1600 Meter Run – 7th Place – Cadence Jones (FE)
4×100 Meter Relay – 8th Place – Farson-Eden (Cadence Jones, Alivia Goicolea, Keelie Thoren, Rebecca Smtih)
Triple Jump – 5th Place – Rebecca Smith (FE)
Boys
100 Meter Dash – 8th Place – Kole Johnson (FE)
4×400 Meter Relay – 5th Place – Farson–Eden (Mason Bear, Jeff Goodwin, Logan Merkley, Kole Johnson)
Shot Put – 7th Place – Aden Neese (FE)