Area soccer players honored as All-Conference

May 20, 2024 — Wyo4News

The girls’ and boys’ All-West Conference soccer players were announced today. The honor was voted on by head coaches within the conference.

Rock Springs

All 4A West Conference Girls – Ella Brewster (Defender), Tahlia Knudsen (Forward)

All 4A West Conference Boys – Seth Atkinson (Goal-Keeper), Jared Swafford (Defender), Christian Perez (Midfielder), Jr. Benitez (Forward)

Green River

Green River ALL 3A West Conference Girls – Isabelle Vasco (Foreward)

Green River All 3A West Conference Boys – Eddie Zarate (Green River), Dusten Berg (Defender), Axel McKinnon (Defender), Stone Rubeck (Midfielder), Braxton Doak (Forward)

Mountain View

All 3A West Conference Girls – Hanna Petersen (Midfielder)

All 3A West Conference Boys – Kayd Allen (Defender), Nash Piekkola (Midfielder)

Lyman

All 3A West Conference Girls – Karly Sabey (Forward)