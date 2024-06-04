Green River wrestler Spencer Wright commits to Labette Community College

Spencer Wright – Photo by Wyo4News

June 4, 2024 – Wyo4News

Green River High School senior Spencer Wright, a standout wrestler, has committed to to attend Labette Community College in Parsons, Kansas, this fall. Wright, who has been wrestling since he was four years old, will join the college’s wrestling team.

Initially, Wright did not plan to pursue wrestling in college, but an opportunity arose when Labette Community College reached out to him. Enthusiastic about the chance, Wright accepted and is eager to explore the new surroundings, particularly the wooded areas ideal for hunting and fishing, two of his favorite activities. Notably, the college offers all students a Whitetail Deer permit annually, which is a highlight for Wright.

Left to Right: Misty Wright, Cooper Wright, Spencer Wright, Eric Wright Left to Right: Misty Wright, Cooper Wright, Spencer Wright, Eric Wright, Coach Wisniewski

At Labette, Wright intends to study in the electrical program and welding, with aspirations to return to Green River as an electrician. Reflecting on his journey, Wright advises younger students to actively seek out college opportunities rather than waiting to be recruited. He also expressed gratitude to his coaches and teammates for their support and guidance, thanking everyone for helping to make him the person he is today.

Wright’s mother, Misty, expressed confidence in her son’s success at the new school, reminding him to work hard and, of course, to call his mom. His father, Eric, advised him to keep an open mind and strive for daily improvement. Coach Wisniewski praised Wright as a great person as well as a hardworking individual unafraid of improvement, highlighting his positive character.

The commitment marks a significant milestone for Wright as he transitions from high school to collegiate athletics and academic pursuits.